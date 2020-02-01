Global  

watchOS 7: Apple Watch face switching based on closing rings, location, and schedules

Saturday, 1 February 2020
Apple Watch is highly customizable thanks to its vast collection of watch faces and complications. You can manage watch face layouts directly from Apple Watch, or from the companion app on your iPhone. One feature that I would love to see added to Apple Watch this year with watchOS 7 is support for automatic face switching.

