Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Apple is closing all mainland China stores due to coronavirus outbreak

Apple is closing all mainland China stores due to coronavirus outbreak

engadget Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
The coronavirus outbreak is having a tangible impact on the tech world, and Apple is serving as a textbook example of its effect. The company is closing all its retail stores and corporate offices in mainland China through February 9th out of an "ab...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Cases In Mainland China Surpass 2002 SARS Outbreak

Coronavirus Cases In Mainland China Surpass 2002 SARS Outbreak 01:26

 The virus has now killed at least 132 people and infected more than 6,000 others in mainland China.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hong Kongers angry that border with China remains open [Video]Hong Kongers angry that border with China remains open

There is continuing unhappiness in Hong Kong at how the authorities are dealing with the coronavirus. They are especially angry the decision not to completely seal the border with mainland China...

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:29Published

Coronavirus impacting Lunar New Year celebrations [Video]Coronavirus impacting Lunar New Year celebrations

The coronavirus outbreak is hitting China during their biggest holiday, Lunar or Chinese New Year. It's impacting celebrations both abroad and here at home.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

British Airways suspends all China flights due to coronavirus outbreak

British Airways suspends all China flights due to coronavirus outbreakPhoto by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images British Airways has suspended all its direct flights to mainland China in the wake of the coronavirus...
The Verge

Starbucks notes impact of coronavirus on China profits as it beats Wall Street fiscal 1Q estimates

Shares of Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) held steady in pre-market trade on Wednesday, a day after the popular coffee chain revealed it has been forced to shut...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.