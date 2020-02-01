Startups Weekly: One Medical IPO raises unicorn hopes
Maybe 'tech-enabled' is good enough for public markets? Everybody's talking about revenues after WeWork, but maybe you still don't need to have all the right numbers in place to achieve a strong IPO? That's the initial takeaway Alex Wilhelm has after One Medical's successful debut this week. One might think it looks like a tech-enabled
The membership-based primary care provider came to the table with an ambitious business proposition: that primary care can use technology and high-end customer service to draw in patients willing to pay a little extra.