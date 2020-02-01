Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Startups Weekly: One Medical IPO raises unicorn hopes

Startups Weekly: One Medical IPO raises unicorn hopes

TechCrunch Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Maybe ‘tech-enabled’ is good enough for public markets? Everybody’s talking about revenues after WeWork, but maybe you still don’t need to have all the right numbers in place to achieve a strong IPO? That’s the initial takeaway Alex Wilhelm has after One Medical’s successful debut this week. One might think it looks like a tech-enabled […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published < > Embed
News video: One Medical Goes Public in Bid to Transform Primary Care

One Medical Goes Public in Bid to Transform Primary Care 02:50

 The membership-based primary care provider came to the table with an ambitious business proposition: that primary care can use technology and high-end customer service to draw in patients willing to pay a little extra.

Recent related news from verified sources

First thoughts on One Medical’s IPO pricing

Hello and welcome back to our regular morning look at private companies, public markets and the gray space in between. Today we’re digging into One Medical’s...
TechCrunch

Unicorn fever as One Medical’s IPO pops 40% after conservative pricing

Shares of One Medical are worth $19.50 this morning after the venture-backed unicorn priced its IPO at $14 per share last night. The company opened at $18 before...
TechCrunch

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Viralamoo

Viralamo Startups Weekly: One Medical IPO raises unicorn hopes https://t.co/T01gZZJbHM https://t.co/zjykfc88iN 8 seconds ago

sajjadazimat

Md. Sajjad Azim https://t.co/jGt44BPz2O Weekly: One Medical IPO raises unicorn hopes https://t.co/FT035kUOtM 26 seconds ago

AnglNews

Angel News Startups Weekly: One Medical IPO raises unicorn hopes - https://t.co/8DxCdhSajb #AngelNews #startup 31 seconds ago

whoschrisp

Chris Pearsons TC Startup news:Startups Weekly: One Medical IPO raises unicorn hopes https://t.co/Y2wYnIrTo1 2 minutes ago

Di_Knox

M. Di Knox Startups Weekly: One Medical IPO raises unicorn hopes #startup #marketing #business #creativelysmart https://t.co/3eZ3idFJt1 5 minutes ago

TINTechBloggers

TIN-Tech Bloggers Startups Weekly: One Medical IPO raises unicorn hopes (Eric Eldon/TechCrunch) https://t.co/ydydN7DHWW 5 minutes ago

J0_Leonardo

Jose Leonardo Startups Weekly: One Medical IPO raises unicorn hopes https://t.co/A2T7lJPYhM https://t.co/4PorfD4s9V 6 minutes ago

TurtleWise

TurtleWise #tech #advice Startups Weekly: One Medical IPO raises unicorn hopes https://t.co/DwngMCVhtw 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.