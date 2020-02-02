I took a Careem, the ride-hailing app Uber snapped up for $3 billion to dominate the Middle East. It was clear why Uber wanted it.

Jazz Drummer I took a Careem, the ride-hailing app Uber snapped up for $3 billion to dominate the Middle East. It was clear why… https://t.co/DjPteKkTSK 2 minutes ago Purbita Ditecha I took a Careem, the ride-hailing app Uber snapped up for $3 billion… https://t.co/KuY5jHcqTK via #Indilens #India 3 minutes ago Jeannette 10 Things To Know. I took a Careem, the ride-hailing app Uber snapped up for $3 billion to dominate the Middle East… https://t.co/l9SJ2wMgjm 17 minutes ago Careem RT @mlisse: I took a Careem, the ride-hailing app Uber snapped up for $3 billion to dominate the Middle East. It was clear why Uber wanted… 19 minutes ago Michael Lisse I took a Careem, the ride-hailing app Uber snapped up for $3 billion to dominate the Middle East. It was clear why… https://t.co/KqvGuDpes1 20 minutes ago Careem RT @CarsInsider: I took a Careem, the ride-hailing app Uber snapped up for $3 billion to dominate the Middle East. It was clear why Uber wa… 20 minutes ago Careem RT @winsontang: I took a Careem, the ride-hailing app Uber snapped up for $3 billion to dominate the Middle East. It was clear why Uber wan… 21 minutes ago Careem RT @HPTarget: I took a Careem, the ride-hailing app Uber snapped up for $3 billion to dominate the Middle East. It was clear why Uber wante… 21 minutes ago