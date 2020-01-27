Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > News24.com | NPA declines to prosecute deputy finance minister and his former lover

News24.com | NPA declines to prosecute deputy finance minister and his former lover

News24 Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
The National Prosecuting Authority has decided there are no cases for either Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo or his ex-lover to answer to.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Budget 2020: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's 10 action plan of budget | Oneindia News

Budget 2020: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's 10 action plan of budget | Oneindia News 01:01

 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has begun presenting her second Union Budget. As she rises to reveal her answer to a frail economy, steps to boost consumer demand and revive growth will be watched closely. Beganning her presentation in parliament with a tribute to former Finance Minister Arun...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram reacts to union budget [Video]Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram reacts to union budget

Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram reacts to union budget

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 02:51Published

Archbishop pays tribute to 'bridge-builder' Seamus Mallon at funeral [Video]Archbishop pays tribute to 'bridge-builder' Seamus Mallon at funeral

Seamus Mallon was a bridge-builder who dedicated himself to peacemaking, the head of the Catholic Church in Ireland has told mourners at his funeral. The former Stormont deputy first minister and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Seamus Mallon: Former deputy first minister of NI's funeral to be held

Northern Ireland's former deputy first minister was an architect of the Good Friday Agreement.
BBC News

Ex-British finance minister Hammond joins OakNorth bank as adviser

Former British finance minister Philip Hammond has joined SoftBank-backed British bank OakNorth as an adviser, where he said he plans to help it expand at home...
Reuters India


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.