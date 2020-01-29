Amazon kicks off Echo Super Bowl sale: Show 5 $65, Plus $120, more from $10

Sunday, 2 February 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

It’s Super Bowl Sunday, and Amazon is gearing up for the big game by discounting nearly all of its Alexa-enabled Echo devices priced from *$10*. Across the board, most of today’s offers are some of the best we’ve seen to date and the lowest available. One standout is on the second generation Echo Plus at *$119.99 shipped*. Having dropped from $150, today’s offer saves you 20% and is the third-best price we’ve seen. Echo Plus delivers everything you already love about Alexa alongside a higher-end internal audio array, Zigbee capabilities for smart home control, and more. If you’ve been relying on an Echo Dot for some time now and are looking for an upgrade, today’s deal is an easy recommendation. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 10,000 customers. Head below for the rest of the deals from the Amazon Super Bowl sale.



