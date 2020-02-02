This week’s top stories: iOS 14 rumors, Apple’s record Q1 earnings, wireless charging mat, more
Sunday, 2 February 2020 () *In this week’s top stories: *Ming-Chi Kuo details what to expect from Apple in 2020, AAPL reports record earnings, the new emoji coming later this year, iOS 14 rumors, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.
more…
The post This week’s top stories: iOS 14 rumors, Apple’s record Q1 earnings, wireless charging mat, more appeared first on 9to5Mac.
'Birds of Prey' flies into theaters this weekend, and reviews are in for the movie. Plus, more on why 'The Crown' is coming to a close at Netflix and Gayle King's response to her Kobe Bryant interview..
*In this week’s top stories: *Apple starts beta testing iOS 13.4, iPhone 12 size rumors, a new CarKey API for iPhone and Apple Watch, and more. Read on for... 9to5Mac Also reported by •MacRumours.com •9to5Google •9to5Toys •USATODAY.com