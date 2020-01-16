Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > US wants to return codebreaker's seized items to UK school

US wants to return codebreaker's seized items to UK school

SeattlePI.com Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
DENVER (AP) — A U.S. woman who said she was visiting England to do a study of the late World War II codebreaker and computing pioneer Alan Turing walked into the prestigious boys’ boarding school he attended and asked to see a collection of his memorabilia.

She was given a wooden box with items that once belonged to Turing, who helped crack Nazi Germany's secret codes and whose story inspired 2014's Oscar-winning film “The Imitation Game.” Inside the box was his Ph.D. from Princeton University, his Order of the British Empire medal and other mementos.

When she left that day in 1984, the box was empty. The only thing left inside was a note asking for forgiveness and promising to return the items someday, according to a recent court filing by government lawyers.

More than 30 years later, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in Denver has the items that were seized from the Colorado home of the woman, who later changed her name to Julia Turing.

The Princeton degree was found behind a dresser in 2018. The medal, given for contributions to a field, and a letter from King George VI awarding the honor to Alan Turing was found in a briefcase behind a wall in a bathroom.

Her offer to donate the items to the University of Colorado had launched a lengthy international investigation to sort out the rightful owner of the items, according to a forfeiture action filed Jan. 17 and first reported by BizWest. The action is the first of two legal steps to return the memorabilia to the Sherborne School in England.

Julia Turing had letters from Sherborne’s treasurer, Col. A.W. Gallon, thanking her for previously returning most of the memorabilia and saying she could keep the diploma, according to court documents. They suggested she could show the correspondence to police if...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Texas Rangers Shortstop Helps High School Baseball, Softball Teams Impacted By Dallas Tornado [Video]Texas Rangers Shortstop Helps High School Baseball, Softball Teams Impacted By Dallas Tornado

The equipment Elvis Andrus donated to Thomas Jefferson High players ncludes equipment bags, helmets, bats, gloves, catchers gear, baseballs, softballs and other items.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:53Published

Brindlee Mountain Moving to high school [Video]Brindlee Mountain Moving to high school

The staff began moving items into the middle school at the high school

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished

You Might Like


Tweets about this

UrsulaRooth

🖤 Mercy 🖤 US wants to return codebreaker Alan Turing’s seized items to UK school https://t.co/tjYIFPFJBP 4 minutes ago

Firehawk36

Jomz RT @starsandstripes: US wants to return codebreaker Alan Turing’s seized items to UK school https://t.co/gTQeQIAsEh 9 minutes ago

olgita0101

KDH⚖️ US wants to return codebreaker’s seized items to UK school https://t.co/S7nXvXvvQe #OMG 41 minutes ago

VeronicaLucife

Veronica Kirby RT @LocalMemphis: US wants to return codebreaker’s seized items to UK school https://t.co/FSeC00dBoZ 43 minutes ago

sunnyinjax2

🌞#SunnyInJaxIsBack🌈 RT @WOKVNews: US wants to return codebreaker's seized items to UK school https://t.co/KxGhkP271J https://t.co/YhIZlZwiwb 47 minutes ago

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours US wants to return codebreaker's seized items to UK school https://t.co/HlJTnDGXp0 1 hour ago

codefiscal

Taxsec🔹 RT @_cryptome_: US wants to return Alan Turing codebreaker’s seized items to UK school https://t.co/Y2ZSPouEVl 1 hour ago

_cryptome_

_Cryptome_ US wants to return Alan Turing codebreaker’s seized items to UK school https://t.co/Y2ZSPouEVl 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.