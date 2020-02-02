Global  

Football brain injuries topic of Omaha Science Cafe

SeattlePI.com Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A neuropsychologist will discuss at the Feb. 11 Omaha Science Cafe the mental processes of former football players.

Lindy Field is an assistant professor at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Her primary areas of clinical and research interests include sports-related concussion, traumatic brain injury, memory, aging and dementia.

Fields was involved for several years in clinical research at the Center for Brain Health – Institute for Athletes, affiliated with University of Texas at Dallas. Much of her research has focused on neuropsychological functioning in former National Football League players, as well as cognitive functioning in current athletes.

The event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. Science Cafés involve face-to-face conversations with scientists about current science topics.
