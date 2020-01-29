How to watch Super Bowl LIV on Android, Chromecast, Android TV, Chromebooks
Sunday, 2 February 2020 () Super Bowl LIV takes place later today, Sunday, February 2. This year’s game sees the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami. Here’s how to watch Super Bowl LIV live at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT on Android, Chromecast, and other platforms.
more…
The post How to watch Super Bowl LIV on Android, Chromecast, Android TV, Chromebooks appeared first on 9to5Google.
NFL to Release ‘Super Bowl LIV Live’ Visual Album The NFL recently revealed that they would be releasing a visual live album in conjunction with the upcoming Super Bowl. ‘Super Bowl LIV Live,’ will feature every musical performance from the Feb. 2 championship game. According to Brian Rolapp,...
SAN DIEGO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TurboTax®, the nation’s leading online tax preparation service from Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), today unveiled “All... Business Wire Also reported by •betanews •FOX Sports
Jimmy Johnson sits down With Kansas City Chief’s Andy Reid ahead of Super Bowl LIV. Reid talks about his coaching tree, being prepared for the Super Bowl, and... FOX Sports Also reported by •9to5Toys •Business Wire