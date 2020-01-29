Global  

How to watch Super Bowl LIV on Android, Chromecast, Android TV, Chromebooks

9to5Google Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Super Bowl LIV takes place later today, Sunday, February 2. This year’s game sees the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami. Here’s how to watch Super Bowl LIV live at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT on Android, Chromecast, and other platforms.

News video: NFL to Release ‘Super Bowl LIV Live’ Visual Album

NFL to Release ‘Super Bowl LIV Live’ Visual Album 01:19

 NFL to Release ‘Super Bowl LIV Live’ Visual Album The NFL recently revealed that they would be releasing a visual live album in conjunction with the upcoming Super Bowl. ‘Super Bowl LIV Live,’ will feature every musical performance from the Feb. 2 championship game. According to Brian Rolapp,...

Fans fired up for Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens [Video]Fans fired up for Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens

Fans started lining up outside the gates of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens early Sunday morning decked out in jerseys, hats, and chains after scoring a seat at Super Bowl LIV.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 03:57Published

Plans for Super Bowl LV in Tampa well under way [Video]Plans for Super Bowl LV in Tampa well under way

With Super Bowl LIV in Miami set for today (Sunday, Feb. 2), city of Tampa Special Events Manager Tony Mulkey gives us a sneak peak at what to expect at Super Bowl LV in Tampa in February 2021.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:23Published


Intuit TurboTax Celebrates NFL Super Bowl LIV with “All People Are Tax People Remix” Music Video

SAN DIEGO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TurboTax®, the nation’s leading online tax preparation service from Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), today unveiled “All...
Andy Reid on Super Bowl LIV: “I’ll be ready, lets go”

Andy Reid on Super Bowl LIV: “I’ll be ready, lets go”Jimmy Johnson sits down With Kansas City Chief’s Andy Reid ahead of Super Bowl LIV. Reid talks about his coaching tree, being prepared for the Super Bowl, and...
