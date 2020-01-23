The next Apple Watch is expected to finally get one major feature it's been missing that Fitbit has offered for years. Here's everything we know so far. (AAPL)
Sunday, 2 February 2020 () · Apple is expected to release a new Apple Watch in 2020, as it's done every year since 2015.
· The biggest new addition to this year's watch is expected to be sleep tracking, a feature that would help Apple catch up to rivals like Fitbit and Samsung.
· Otherwise, the next Apple Watch, which is expected to be called the...
According to the Financial Post, Apple TV+ has gained limited traction with consumers estimating that fewer than 10 million people signed up for the streaming service's one-year free trial subscription.
On the show today: Apple partners with gyms around the country to deliver unique Apple Watch fitness experiences; The Microsoft Surface Duo phone gets an SDK; High Schoolers can now join the Fortnite..