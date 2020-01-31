Super Bowl 2020: How to watch the big game online

Sunday, 2 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Photo by Eduardo Munoz/VIEWpress/Getty Images



Super Bowl 2020 is happening on February 2nd.



The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for the NFL championship, Demi Lovato will sing the anthem, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will co-host the halftime show, and companies will air their best ads of the year.



You can catch all the action for free — if you know where to look.



-Where is the Super Bowl being played?-



Super Bowl 2020 will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, the home turf of the Miami Dolphins.



-What time will the Super Bowl start?-



The broadcast will begin at 6:30PM ET / 3:30PM PT and kickoff will happen soon afterward. That’s 11:30PM in the UK and 10:30AM on February 3rd in Sydney.



