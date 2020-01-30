Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > LeBron James helps GMC pitch its Hummer EV in a Super Bowl ad

LeBron James helps GMC pitch its Hummer EV in a Super Bowl ad

engadget Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
GM thinks it has a simple way to drum up hype for its future GMC Hummer EV: give it the kind of celebrity endorsement that sports fans would notice. The brand is airing a teaser commercial during the Super Bowl (in the third quarter for US viewers)...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FanReviews - Published < > Embed
News video: Hummer

Hummer "Revolutionaries" Super Bowl Commercial 2020 with LeBron James 00:30

 Check out the GMC Hummer EV "Revolutionaries" Super Bowl 2020 commercial with LeBron James!

Recent related videos from verified sources

Plans for Super Bowl LV in Tampa well under way [Video]Plans for Super Bowl LV in Tampa well under way

With Super Bowl LIV in Miami set for today (Sunday, Feb. 2), city of Tampa Special Events Manager Tony Mulkey gives us a sneak peak at what to expect at Super Bowl LV in Tampa in February 2021.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:23Published

Digital Trends Live 1.31.20 | 5G At Super Bowl LIV + The Streamer Bowl & Sam Darnold [Video]Digital Trends Live 1.31.20 | 5G At Super Bowl LIV + The Streamer Bowl & Sam Darnold

On Digital Trends Live today: We're live in Miami with Caleb Denison covering how 5G has been rolled out at this year's Super Bowl; Riley Winn was at the Verizon & Twitch Steamer Bowl with player and..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

GMC Hummer EV, Tesla Model Y, 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee: The Week In Reverse

The GMC Hummer electric truck's specs were teased; Tesla's Model Y went into production; and the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee-based three-row SUV was spotted. it's...
MotorAuthority

GMC Hummer EV coming with 11,500 pound-feet of torque

GMC Hummer EV coming with 11,500 pound-feet of torqueThe loudest utility-vehicle maker of the last generation has a silent future. GMC on Thursday confirmed rumors that it will resurrect the Hummer name on an...
MotorAuthority Also reported by •TechCrunch

You Might Like


Tweets about this

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva LeBron James helps GMC pitch its Hummer EV in a Super Bowl ad https://t.co/z95C7BiAYz https://t.co/RR4jxGvMcC 11 minutes ago

Juchtervbergen

European Chamber of Digital Commerce #ad #ads #advertising #electriccar #electrictruck LeBron James helps GMC pitch its Hummer EV in a Super Bowl ad… https://t.co/Z43lG9SNFi 11 minutes ago

techrdv

Tech Rendezvous LeBron James helps GMC pitch its Hummer EV in a Super Bowl ad https://t.co/qEHxCBwemC https://t.co/XSK4tX6ikp 12 minutes ago

CSNews2019

NFL News LeBron James helps GMC pitch its Hummer EV in a Super Bowl ad - National Football League News - https://t.co/CU3AkfkAAz 12 minutes ago

EngadgetUK

Engadget UK LeBron James helps GMC pitch its Hummer EV in a Super Bowl ad https://t.co/AXT1SJMThI https://t.co/L072iweSlr 19 minutes ago

BotZiny

Ziny_The_Replicant LeBron James helps GMC pitch its Hummer EV in a Super Bowl ad https://t.co/dbfzk3Joph https://t.co/Gy6rIxXSgi 21 minutes ago

Ric9871Ric

Ric Olsen LeBron James helps GMC pitch its Hummer EV in a Super Bowl ad https://t.co/Xbn2SFW1NX via @ric9871ric #retweet… https://t.co/bIZtuyd4u9 22 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva LeBron James helps GMC pitch its Hummer EV in a Super Bowl ad https://t.co/m68cufhYIo https://t.co/XJPp23FRHb 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.