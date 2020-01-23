Jeff Bezos' girlfriend's brother is suing the Amazon CEO for defamation, claiming he was falsely accused of providing incriminating photos to the National Enquirer



Recent related videos from verified sources Lauren Sanchez’s Brother Is Reportedly Suing Bezos For Defamation Amazon chief Jeff Bezos is reportedly being sued for defamation by his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez’s brother. Credit: Geo Beats Duration: 00:49Published 2 days ago Bezos' Lavish Properties: Seattle Estate And NYC Apartments David Ryder/Getty Images Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world, has amassed a massive real-estate portfolio across the US. Last year, he dropped about $80 million for three adjacent New York City.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:42Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources 10 things in tech you need to know today Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Monday. 1. *Jeff Bezos' girlfriend's brother is suing the Amazon CEO for defamation, claiming he was...

Business Insider 16 hours ago



Jeff Bezos sued by girlfriend's brother for defamation NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Sanchez, the brother of Jeff Bezos's girlfriend, is suing the Amazon founder for defamation, alleging that Bezos and his team falsely...

SeattlePI.com 3 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this