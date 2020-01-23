Global  

Business Insider Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Jeff Bezos' girlfriend's brother is suing the Amazon CEO for defamation, claiming he was falsely accused of providing incriminating photos to the National Enquirer· As the saga of Jeff Bezos, his nude selfies, and his leaked affair with Lauren Sanchez continues, a new development has arisen – Sanchez's brother Michael Sanchez is now suing Bezos for defamation.
· Bloomberg reports Sanchez has accused the Amazon CEO and his security consultant Gavin de Becker of telling journalists that...
News video: Amazon Prime Inches Closer to Netflix With 150 Million Global Users

Amazon Prime Inches Closer to Netflix With 150 Million Global Users 00:57

 Compared to the e-commerce giant, Netflix has nearly 162 million worldwide members. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos revealed the impressive number in the company's final quarterly report of 2019.

