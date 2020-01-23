Jeff Bezos' girlfriend's brother is suing the Amazon CEO for defamation, claiming he was falsely accused of providing incriminating photos to the National Enquirer
Sunday, 2 February 2020 () · As the saga of Jeff Bezos, his nude selfies, and his leaked affair with Lauren Sanchez continues, a new development has arisen – Sanchez's brother Michael Sanchez is now suing Bezos for defamation.
· Bloomberg reports Sanchez has accused the Amazon CEO and his security consultant Gavin de Becker of telling journalists that...