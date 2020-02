Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 3 days ago )

· Users were complaining that Hulu crashed for live TV viewers ahead of the Super Bowl.

· Hulu later ran an ad in the first quarter of the game with football star Tom Brady proomoting the service.

· The Super Bowl is the ultimate test for streaming services betting on live sports.

