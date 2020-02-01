Global  

Jeep's Super Bowl ad teases a powerful off-road electric bicycle

engadget Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Companies are tripping over themselves to hawk electric vehicles at the Super Bowl, but they aren't all cars. Jeep has posted a Super Bowl ad that's primarily meant to pitch the latest Gladiator, but also includes a brief glimpse of the company's fi...
