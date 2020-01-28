Global  

TikTok has its Super Bowl moment in more ways than one

The Verge Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
TikTok has its Super Bowl moment in more ways than oneIt’s best to think of the Super Bowl as the Content Bowl; brands try to outdo each other with celebrity power, attempts at creating viral moments, and trailers for the biggest movies. This year, that included TikTok.

TikTok aired a 30-second Super Bowl commercial during the game, leaning into the realness of its creator base. The tagline at the end of the video suggests TikTok is “real athletes, real fans, and real videos.” The spot celebrated the short videos people take of going a “little extra during a touchdown” or the quirky things friends do when they hang out, giving a glimpse into the social media platform that is quickly dominating the world. If that wasn’t enough to sell just how much cache TikTok has amassed in just over a...
