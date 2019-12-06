Global  

Toyota and Panasonic to set up EV battery joint venture

Reuters Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Toyota Motor Corp and Panasonic Corp have agreed to set up a joint venture specializing in prismatic electric vehicle batteries.
