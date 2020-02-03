Global  

Toyota-Panasonic venture to start EV battery development in April

Reuters Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Toyota Motor Corp and Panasonic Corp have agreed to set up a joint venture that will begin developing electric vehicle (EV) batteries from April, as the Japanese companies gear up for an expected surge in demand.
