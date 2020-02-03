That Outlook.com Premium email address? Gone, unless you get an Office 365 subscription Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Microsoft launched a limited test of Outlook.com Premium back in 2016. This was a subscription-based service that anyone could sign-up for after the test period ended to gain access to a number of benefits including up to five personalized (custom) email addresses and an ad-free environment. Outlook.com Premium became available to users from the United States in the same year for an introductory price of $19.99 instead of the regular price of $49.99. Customers who wanted to use custom domains had to buy these extra, and the entire process of setting up custom domains was not exactly straightforward either. The… [Continue Reading] 👓 View full article

