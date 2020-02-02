Global  

Fossbytes Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Days after the build release, OpenMandriva Lx has announced its first point release of 4.x series with the latest Linux Kernel 5.5 and Zstandard compression algorithm. The current stable release OMLx 4.1 includes the core package updates and toolchains for configuring automatic updates and customizing desktop environments for a better look and feel. OpenMandriva Lx […]

The post OpenMandriva Lx 4.1 Is Out With Linux Kernel 5.5 And Zstd Compression appeared first on Fossbytes.
