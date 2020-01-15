Microsoft will let you uninstall Notepad, Paint and WordPad from Windows 10
Monday, 3 February 2020 () It is now a couple of weeks since Microsoft released Windows 10 Insider Build 19551 to the Fast ring, and it seemed like a fairly unexciting build. But the release actually gave us an interesting glimpse into Microsoft's future plans to give users more control over the operating system. Specifically, it will soon be possible for Windows 10 users to uninstall the likes of Notepad, Paint and WordPad. See also: Download a free Windows 10 virtual machine to keep using Microsoft Edge Legacy and Internet Explorer 11 Microsoft cancels launch of Surface Hub 2X compute cartridge Most antivirus companies will… [Continue Reading]
