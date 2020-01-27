Global  

Funko Pop!: Icons on sale from $5: Albert Einstein, Bill Nye, Dr. Suess, more

9to5Toys Monday, 3 February 2020
Amazon is offering various Funko Pop!: Icons on sale from *$5.26 Prime shipped*. You’ll also find these deals over at Walmart, as well. Our top pick is Albert Einstein at *$5.26*, which is down from the usual $10 or more price tag and at a new Amazon all-time low. This 3.75-inch vinyl figurine delivers the iconic scientist in collectible fashion. You’ll receive the usual window box, so you can easily display Albert on a shelf, and a desk, or just about anywhere else. Rated 4.8/5 stars. You’ll find more Funko Pops down below.

The post Funko Pop!: Icons on sale from $5: Albert Einstein, Bill Nye, Dr. Suess, more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
