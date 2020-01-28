Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > New York City thinks it can overtake Silicon Valley and become the leading hub for cybersecurity, beginning with this newly opened Soho center

New York City thinks it can overtake Silicon Valley and become the leading hub for cybersecurity, beginning with this newly opened Soho center

Business Insider Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
New York City thinks it can overtake Silicon Valley and become the leading hub for cybersecurity, beginning with this newly opened Soho center· New York City's ambition to become the global leader in the cybersecurity industry came a little closer to realization with the opening of the JVP International NYC Cyber Center on Monday. 
· The city partnered with Israeli venture capital firm Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP) to establish a Soho-based hub for...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Published < > Embed
News video: City Hall stonewall: Brown administration denying records on FBI raid

City Hall stonewall: Brown administration denying records on FBI raid 04:23

 What started as a simple public records request has instead turned into an example of how Mayor Brown's administration defies New York State law when it comes to providing information to the public

Recent related videos from verified sources

Heart Health Expert: Top Detection And Prevention Tips [Video]Heart Health Expert: Top Detection And Prevention Tips

Dr. William Salerno, a cardiovascular disease specialist from Hackensack University Medical Center, shared important advice on how to take care of your heart and specifically what tests you need to..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 06:26Published

Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Calls Exact Super Bowl Final Score Just Before Kickoff [Video]Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Calls Exact Super Bowl Final Score Just Before Kickoff

About a half-hour before kickoff on Sunday, Boone tweets "For what it's worth, I'm going with the Chiefs 31-20." The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31 to 20 in Super Bowl LIV. CBS2's..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Save the Date: Alliance for Cancer Gene Therapy 2020 Cancer Summit to be Held in New York City

Save the Date: Alliance for Cancer Gene Therapy 2020 Cancer Summit to be Held in New York CitySTAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alliance for Cancer Gene Therapy (ACGT) will host its inaugural ACGT 2020 Cancer Summit on April 16, 2020 at the Alexandria...
Business Wire Also reported by •USATODAY.comJust Jared Jr

New York City hotel company raises $35 million, plans national expansion

A New York-based hotel operation, which currently operates two locations in New York City and one in Beverly Hills, California, said it has raised $35 million...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

laz

Laz Fuentes🎖 RT @StrictlyVC: New York City thinks it can overtake Silicon Valley and become the leading hub for cybersecurity, beginning with this newly… 14 minutes ago

TechInvestNews

Tech Investor News New York City thinks it can overtake Silicon Valley and become the leading hub for cybersecurity, be (Bani Sapra/Bu… https://t.co/VmWtBgAVAW 15 minutes ago

StrictlyVC

StrictlyVC New York City thinks it can overtake Silicon Valley and become the leading hub for cybersecurity, beginning with th… https://t.co/kqN5XHbXwH 17 minutes ago

StartUp_Invest

StartUp Investors New York City thinks it can overtake Silicon Valley and become the leading hub for cybersecurity, beginning with th… https://t.co/GzP4694SJt 21 minutes ago

Money__Makers_

Money Makers New York City thinks it can overtake Silicon Valley and become the leading hub for cybersecurity, beginning with th… https://t.co/ymqVJcAXte 21 minutes ago

alexandrazaki

Alexandra Zaki RT @businessinsider: New York City thinks it can overtake Silicon Valley and become the leading hub for cybersecurity, beginning with this… 29 minutes ago

jazzdrummer420

Jazz Drummer New York City thinks it can overtake Silicon Valley and become the leading hub for cybersecurity, beginning with th… https://t.co/HdVTKwFuk2 30 minutes ago

do6986

Dave O New York City thinks it can overtake Silicon Valley and become the leading hub for cybersecurity, beginning with th… https://t.co/0EHffLKSsd 40 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.