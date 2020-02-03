Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

Apple News has launched a special hub for 2020 presidential election coverage that’s curated from “dozens of trusted news sources” and designed for readers from “all political viewpoints.” It includes guides for candidates and hot topics, real-time election results, live streaming of debates, special features, and more.



more…



The post Apple News calls its special 2020 presidential election coverage ‘the most comprehensive resource’ appeared first on 9to5Mac. 👓 View full article

