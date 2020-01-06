BlackBerry phones could disappear as TCL partnership ends

Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge



The brand keeping BlackBerry phones alive across most of the globe, TCL Communications, plans to stop selling BlackBerry phones later this year. In a tweet this morning, TCL announced that it “will no longer be selling” BlackBerry-branded phones as of August 31st, 2020, because it will no longer have the rights to design and manufacture them. Existing devices will continue to be supported.



