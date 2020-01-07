Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Mining company Teck Resources aims to be 'carbon neutral' by 2050

Mining company Teck Resources aims to be 'carbon neutral' by 2050

CBC.ca Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
The Vancouver-based mining company proposing to build the massive Frontier oilsands mine in northeastern Alberta has set a target to be "carbon neutral" by 2050.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

JetBlue AirWays Announces Plan to Become Carbon-Neutral [Video]JetBlue AirWays Announces Plan to Become Carbon-Neutral

JetBlue recently announced its plans to become the first carbon-neutral airline in the United States.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:37Published

JetBlue Says It Will Be Carbon Neutral by July [Video]JetBlue Says It Will Be Carbon Neutral by July

JetBlue announced that it will be carbon neutral on all their domestic flights by July. The airline says it will use renewable resources and sustainable aviation fuel in an effort to combat climate..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

K2fly confirms record December quarter as growth continues

K2fly Ltd (ASX:K2F) raised invoices of $1.68 million for the December 2019 quarter, more than double that of the December 2018 quarter. The company sells its...
Proactive Investors

Infinite Adds High Grade VMS Resources in The Red Lake Mining District with The Acquisition of Fredart, Garnet Lake and Northern Vision Properties

Infinite Adds High Grade VMS Resources in The Red Lake Mining District with The Acquisition of Fredart, Garnet Lake and Northern Vision Properties*VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2020 / *Infinite Lithium Corp. ("ILI" or the "Company") (ILI-TSX:V) is pleased to announce the significant expansion of...
Accesswire Also reported by •Proactive Investors

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.