Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Microsoft Teams goes down after Microsoft forgot to renew a certificate

Microsoft Teams goes down after Microsoft forgot to renew a certificate

The Verge Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Microsoft Teams goes down after Microsoft forgot to renew a certificateMicrosoft Teams went down this morning for nearly three hours after Microsoft forgot to renew a critical security certificate. Users of Microsoft’s Slack competitor were met with error messages attempting to sign into the service on Monday morning, with the app noting it had failed to establish an HTTPS connection to Microsoft’s servers.

Microsoft confirmed the Teams service was down just after 9AM ET today, and then later revealed the source of the issue. “We’ve determined that an authentication certificate has expired causing users to have issues using the service,” explains Microsoft’s outage notification. Microsoft then started rolling the fix out at 11:20AM ET, and by 12PM ET the service was restored for most affected users.

This...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

NSA: Flaw Found In Microsoft’s Operating System [Video]NSA: Flaw Found In Microsoft’s Operating System

The NSA's rare announcement of the flaw, along with its decision to warn Microsoft rather than exploit the bug for intelligence purposes, underscores the magnitude of the threat it could pose to..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:19Published

Microsoft sues North Korean hackers for stealing user info [Video]Microsoft sues North Korean hackers for stealing user info

REDMOND, WASHINGTON — Microsoft has filed a lawsuit against two anonymous North Korean hackers for stealing user information in a hacking operation called Thallium. The hackers were using 50..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Microsoft Teams has been down this morning

Microsoft Teams, the collaboration platform that competes with Slack, has been down since about 8:30 am ET. Microsoft reports the outage was due to an expired...
TechCrunch Also reported by •betanews

Microsoft posts stronger-than-expected Q2 results, ups Q3 revenue guidance

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) saw its shares rise on Thursday after the software giant posted stronger-than-expected second-quarter results and its upped revenue...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this

IAmCorgii

Corgii RT @verge: Microsoft Teams goes down after Microsoft forgot to renew a certificate https://t.co/ND5WFO0NQ8 https://t.co/Z4FTynbOlI 2 minutes ago

rtehrani

Rich Tehrani at @ITEXPO, Feb 11-14, FL Microsoft Teams goes down after Microsoft forgot to renew a certificate https://t.co/Rf7X9E6hoj https://t.co/YuOnhNHc5Y 4 minutes ago

xyster

Steve Seguin Microsoft Teams goes down after Microsoft forgot to renew a certificate. Keeping track of SSL certificates is a ni… https://t.co/0KMtq08EGP 7 minutes ago

banzai9

Carl Ballard Swanson *eyeroll* who can manage the complexity? DRM does not mean dream. Microsoft Teams goes down after Microsoft forgot… https://t.co/8vh4GdQRPy 7 minutes ago

jasonrabolli

jason rabolli RT @ByteFunding: #microsoft Teams goes down after #microsoft forgot to renew a certificate https://t.co/G1TWou8Shq https://t.co/9DXp4d1DPM 7 minutes ago

snoepza

Amanda RT @Office365Ninjas: #MicrosoftTeams goes down after Microsoft forgot to renew a certificate #Office365 #Microsoft365 https://t.co/9T6Pkyke… 8 minutes ago

letmebefrnk

Frank :oD ias Oh dear @MicrosoftTeams. Only human? Microsoft Teams goes down after Microsoft forgot to renew a certificate.… https://t.co/6fx6UqVRe5 10 minutes ago

limosforsale

Limos For Sale Microsoft Teams goes down after Microsoft forgot to renew a certificate https://t.co/x24ds0Yun9 via @Verge 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.