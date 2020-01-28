We compared iPad Pro and iPad Air to see which tablet is best for most people — and the more affordable Air wins
Monday, 3 February 2020 () · *The iPad is largely considered to be the best tablet you can buy, but there are multiple models available in 2020, which can make it difficult to choose the right one for you.*
· The iPad Air and iPad Pro are the two most powerful iPad models Apple makes, so if you need performance, you're likely deciding between these two...
