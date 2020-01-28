Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Amazon First Reads February eBook freebies (Reg. $6)

Amazon First Reads February eBook freebies (Reg. $6)

9to5Toys Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
February delivers a fresh batch of Amazon First Reads *FREE* eBooks. Subscribers to Amazon’s Prime 2-day shipping service receive early access to new Kindle books for *FREE *(Reg. $6) before these titles are released. Head below for a look at this month’s freebies.

more…

The post Amazon First Reads February eBook freebies (Reg. $6) appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Amazon Echo Buds Are on Sale for the First Time Ever [Video]Amazon Echo Buds Are on Sale for the First Time Ever

Wireless earbuds are all the rage right now. Amazon entered the earbuds race in September 2019 with the release of its $130 Amazon Echo Buds. Right now, for the first time since their release, you can..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

PowerA’s Pokémon-themed Nintendo Switch case drops to $20 at Amazon (Reg. $25)

Amazon offers the PowerA Nintendo Switch Pokémon Sword and Shield Protection Case for *$19.99 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25....
9to5Toys

Grab 10-lbs. of Optimum Nutrition Whey Protein for $77 shipped (Reg. $120)

BodyBuilding is offering 10-lbs. of Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard Whey Protein (Various Flavors) for *$76.78 shipped*. Simply add two 5-lb. containers to your...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this

alleypat

alleypat Amazon First Reads February eBook freebies (Reg. $6) https://t.co/44xokJfqwP 15 hours ago

kingDREWbe

Savoir-Faire RT @gee_m_tee: Why wasn't @amazon's February First Reads not all titles from Black authors?? Such a missed opportunity 2 days ago

gee_m_tee

Asenchal Oil Queen 👑 Why wasn't @amazon's February First Reads not all titles from Black authors?? Such a missed opportunity 2 days ago

71Gadget

Gadget Girl 71 It’s Amazon First Reads time again! Which book will you choose? To see which book I chose follow the link:… https://t.co/kDUGc4BLFc 2 days ago

turner_tasha

Tasha Turner RT @FussyLibrarian: ICYMI: Amazon has made its First Reads selections for February --> https://t.co/kjbsUn1Sca https://t.co/W30ZPVzsOd 4 days ago

FussyLibrarian

The Fussy Librarian ICYMI: Amazon has made its First Reads selections for February --> https://t.co/kjbsUn1Sca https://t.co/W30ZPVzsOd 4 days ago

SomewhatAwry

Tracie FREE: Amazon First Reads Books for February 2020 https://t.co/HcWGnL6KHK https://t.co/7BQHLjwpyn 4 days ago

Legacycorp

Legacy Corporation RT @helloboxes: #Amazon First Reads February 2020 Selections: 1 Book FREE for #Amazon Prime Members - https://t.co/B3y6FGbeq4 #subscription… 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.