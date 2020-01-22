Global  

Google Cloud will make its cloud software work way better with Microsoft Office as part of a new sales strategy to win customers over slowly, not all at once (GOOG, GOOGL)

Business Insider Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Google Cloud will make its cloud software work way better with Microsoft Office as part of a new sales strategy to win customers over slowly, not all at once (GOOG, GOOGL)· *Google will start pitching its G Suite productivity software at individual departments within a company, meaning a customer can start using it a little bit at a time rather than all at once, according to sources familiar.*
· As part of this strategy, Google Cloud will begin to position G Suite as coexisting with the...
News video: United Nations networks targeted by hackers

United Nations networks targeted by hackers 01:14

 GENEVA — Leaked documents from the United Nations reveal that the body's networks had been compromised by hackers last year. Thirty-three servers were compromised at the United Nations Geneva headquarters while at least four were infected at the agency's Vienna office. The United Nations Human...

