Jeff Bezos is having a tough start to the year — Meet the Amazon CEO's top 9 direct reports that he's relying on to run the company (AMZN)

Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

· Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has 9 direct reports, based on a list compiled by Business Insider.

· Bezos is facing a number of issues this year, both inside and outside of the company, making it more important than ever to rely on these people to run Amazon.

· One notable change from last year's direct reports is the "shadow"... · Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has 9 direct reports, based on a list compiled by Business Insider.· Bezos is facing a number of issues this year, both inside and outside of the company, making it more important than ever to rely on these people to run Amazon.· One notable change from last year's direct reports is the "shadow" 👓 View full article

