Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Cult classic The Wonderful 101 is getting a Nintendo Switch revival

Cult classic The Wonderful 101 is getting a Nintendo Switch revival

The Verge Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Cult classic The Wonderful 101 is getting a Nintendo Switch revivalWhile Nintendo’s Wii U was a commercial failure, it still had a bunch of great games that don’t deserve to be locked away on the doomed platform forever. Thankfully, that list is getting ever shorter by the day with re-releases of cult hits like Tokyo Mirage Sessions, and you should soon be able to cross one more off — PlatinumGames is announcing plans to remaster its under-appreciated superhero game The Wonderful 101.

PlatinumGames is best known for its high-octane action titles like Bayonetta, Vanquish, and Astral Chain. They don’t always sell very well, but they usually have their hardcore fans. And that was never more true than with The Wonderful 101, an offbeat “unite action” game that sees the player recruiting dozens of heroes...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

wtagraphix

WTA Graphix, Inc. RT @WebDesignHat: Cult classic The Wonderful 101 is getting a Nintendo Switch revival https://t.co/YY9v2e2MPI https://t.co/Qj7y6ofrn3 4 minutes ago

TheTeCake

The TeCake Cult classic The Wonderful 101 is getting a Nintendo Switch revival https://t.co/VZ2OzXmwQt https://t.co/MGDMHxRTnk 4 minutes ago

WebDesignHat

Web Design Hat Cult classic The Wonderful 101 is getting a Nintendo Switch revival https://t.co/YY9v2e2MPI https://t.co/Qj7y6ofrn3 4 minutes ago

DirkStrauss

Dirk Strauss Cult classic The Wonderful 101 is getting a Nintendo Switch revival https://t.co/3XMBNIU2ma 4 minutes ago

fmrgcarvalho

Fábio Carvalho Cult classic The Wonderful 101 is getting a Nintendo Switch revival https://t.co/hw6PvZNdcQ 5 minutes ago

Ranzware

Ranzware IS Co. Cult classic The Wonderful 101 is getting a Nintendo Switch revival https://t.co/hAoyGAkpk9 #Tech #Technews #Ranzware 8 minutes ago

RobinFromXipe

Robin Xipe Cult classic The Wonderful 101 is getting a Nintendo Switch revival Read More in https://t.co/L2TzGVqflc Thank you verge Xipe_tech 8 minutes ago

techie_wiz

Techie Wiz RT @DerekTMcKinney: 🤓🤔👍 #knownews #tech Cult classic The Wonderful 101 is getting a Nintendo Switch revival While Nintendo’s Wii U wa https… 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.