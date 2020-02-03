Cult classic The Wonderful 101 is getting a Nintendo Switch revival Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

While Nintendo’s Wii U was a commercial failure, it still had a bunch of great games that don’t deserve to be locked away on the doomed platform forever. Thankfully, that list is getting ever shorter by the day with re-releases of cult hits like Tokyo Mirage Sessions, and you should soon be able to cross one more off — PlatinumGames is announcing plans to remaster its under-appreciated superhero game The Wonderful 101.



PlatinumGames is best known for its high-octane action titles like Bayonetta, Vanquish, and Astral Chain. They don't always sell very well, but they usually have their hardcore fans. And that was never more true than with The Wonderful 101, an offbeat "unite action" game that sees the player recruiting dozens of heroes...

