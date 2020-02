A history of Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Tom Bernthal's relationship, from hiking on their first date to getting engaged

Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg is engaged, People reported Monday.

· The Facebook exec is engaged to Tom Bernthal, founder and CEO of the consulting firm Kelton.

· The couple were introduced by the brother of Sandberg's late husband, and started dating in the spring.

