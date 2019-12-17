Global  

YouTube Music/Premium has 20 million paid subscribers, 2M for YouTube TV

9to5Google Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
During the Alphabet 2019 Q4 earnings call, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai provided an update on how many paid Music and Premium subscribers there are. There were also official figures for cord-cutting service YouTube TV.

