Google Photos prepares to remove the side menu for ‘Library’ tab [Gallery]

9to5Google Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
For years, the hamburger menu was a core part of Android app design, but Google has slowly been shifting away from that over the past couple of years with several bottom bar redesigns. Now it looks like Google Photos might be ditching the hamburger side menu, with a new “Library” tab taking its place.

