FINALLY: Google just revealed YouTube's ad revenue, 14 years after acquiring it, and the video site brought in $15 billion last year (GOOG)
Monday, 3 February 2020 () · Alphabet, Google's parent company, broke out revenue numbers for YouTube for the first time ever in its 2019 fiscal year results released Monday.
· Numbers reveal that YouTube's advertising revenue hit $15 billion in 2019, comprising around 9% of Alphabet's $162 billion revenue for the year.
· This the first time Alphabet...
For the first time, Google revealed just how big of an advertising machine YouTube is. The company said Monday that YouTube generated $15.1 billion...
