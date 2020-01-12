Mark Zuckerberg's friend, Dropbox CEO Drew Houston, is joining Facebook's board of directors (FB)
Monday, 3 February 2020 () · *Dropbox CEO Drew Houston has been appointed to Facebook's board of directors.*
· *In a statement, Zuckerberg said that "Drew brings valuable perspective to our board as a leader of a technology company with services used by millions of people and businesses."*
· *There has been significant turnover on Facebook's board of...
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he became more religious after becoming a father. According to Business Insider, Zuckerberg talked about his Jewish faith at a conference in Utah. He said the challenges the company faced also helped him along his spiritual journey. Zuckerberg said: "The last few...