Mobile app errors could delay Iowa Caucus results

Tuesday, 4 February 2020 () Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images
Monday’s Iowa Caucus results could be delayed after precinct chairs reported trouble accessing a new mobile app used for reporting their final results, according to Bloomberg.
There are nearly 1,700 caucus sites, and the chairs of each precinct are able to use a brand new mobile app this year to record the night’s final results. But caucus leaders said Monday they were struggling to download and sign in to the new app only hours ahead of the event.
The final results could be “delayed by a few hours,” Bloomberg reported, but shouldn’t affect the outcome of the caucus or the reporting of results. At the end of the event, some caucus volunteers who opted to use the app could be forced to read their results over the phone to state party...