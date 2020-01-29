Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Apex Legends Season 4 launches tomorrow with new characters, battle pass, more

Apex Legends Season 4 launches tomorrow with new characters, battle pass, more

9to5Toys Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Apex Legends is getting ready to enter its fourth season and is bringing with it quite a few new features. First, there’s an all-new legend and battle pass, plus a new weapon and even a new ranked series 3. Revenant uses “unnatural” abilities to hunt enemies and defy death, which should bring a very interesting experience to those who choose him. The bolt-action sniper rifle will “cut through your enemies’ armor before they ever see you coming,” according to the Apex Legends website. Keep reading for more information on Apex Legends’ Season 4.

more…

The post Apex Legends Season 4 launches tomorrow with new characters, battle pass, more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Apex Legends Season 4 Details

Apex Legends Season 4 Details 00:49

 Apex Legends Season 4 Details and information

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Real Bros of Simi Valley Season 3 [Video]The Real Bros of Simi Valley Season 3

The Real Bros of Simi Valley Season 3 – Official Trailer - Facebook Watch - Just when you thought things in Simi Valley couldn’t get any more dramatic, sodium levels rise and beef gets beefier...

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:00Published

NYCHA Advocates Rip Gov. Cuomo At Rally For Not Putting Money For Public Housing In New Budget [Video]NYCHA Advocates Rip Gov. Cuomo At Rally For Not Putting Money For Public Housing In New Budget

Angry housing advocates slammed Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday, charging he dissed them by not including funds for public housing in his budget. They want billions more for the New York City Housing..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The next 'Apex Legends' character is a cyborg assassin named Revenant

Respawn pulled a big ol' bait and switch when it announced the next playable Apex Legends character. It initially said the newest legend to hit the battlefield...
engadget

Meet the New Characters in 'Top Gun: Maverick'

We’re getting a good look at all the new characters in the brand new movie, Top Gun: Maverick. The new images feature Miles Teller as Lt. Bradley “Rooster”...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

retekreviews

ReTek Reviews Here's gameplay from Season 4 of Apex Legends, featuring another new Legend, Revenant.. which launches tomorrow, Fe… https://t.co/x5HQIX1NeJ 24 minutes ago

9to5toys

9to5Toys Apex Legends Season 4 launches tomorrow with new characters, battle pass, more https://t.co/5h0z5my7Ti by @pcamp96 1 hour ago

LewdicrousG

Lewdicrous Gaming I'm LIVE on Mixer & YouTube playing some Apex Legends before Season 4 launches tomorrow! Come hangout and say hi!… https://t.co/HryepUsY7u 4 hours ago

EJ33351

EJ3335 @KEEMSTAR Apex Legends season 4 launches tomorrow 4 hours ago

canyourunit

Can You RUN It New season launches tomorrow for Apex Legends! Apex Legends Season 4 – Assimilation Gameplay Trailer… https://t.co/HDdSIBoJmN 8 hours ago

douglasbullet_

👺 RT @TitanfallBlog: Apex Legends Season 4 trailer launches today! 🔥 What are you expecting to see? 🤔 https://t.co/oFZ2TuRT8t 14 hours ago

TienSigma

Tien Apex Legends season 4 launches tomorrow 🙇🏾‍♂️ 1 day ago

Clout_soup

lil toaster RT @Grunt4500: Apex Legends Season 4 launches on Apex Legends’ 1 year anniversary. Definitely one of my favorite MP games of all time, so… 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.