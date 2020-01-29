Apex Legends Season 4 launches tomorrow with new characters, battle pass, more

Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Apex Legends is getting ready to enter its fourth season and is bringing with it quite a few new features. First, there’s an all-new legend and battle pass, plus a new weapon and even a new ranked series 3. Revenant uses “unnatural” abilities to hunt enemies and defy death, which should bring a very interesting experience to those who choose him. The bolt-action sniper rifle will “cut through your enemies’ armor before they ever see you coming,” according to the Apex Legends website. Keep reading for more information on Apex Legends’ Season 4.



