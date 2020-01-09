Global  

Man Fools Google Maps; Creates Fake Traffic Jam Using 99 Smartphones

Fossbytes Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
A man has demonstrated how easy (but expensive) it is to fool the world’s biggest navigation service. Simon Wickert, an artist from Germany, tried to perform a strange experiment of creating a fake traffic jam and achieved it. Weckert managed to create a virtual traffic jam on Google Maps using 99 smartphones. As you might know, Google Maps […]

