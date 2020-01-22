Global  

Jeff Bezos accused his girlfriend's brother of 'extortion' in an escalating legal battle over nude photos leaked to the National Enquirer

Business Insider Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Jeff Bezos accused his girlfriend's brother of 'extortion' in an escalating legal battle over nude photos leaked to the National Enquirer· Jeff Bezos in a court filing on Monday accused Michael Sanchez, the brother of his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, of extortion. 
· According to the Daily Beast, which reviewed the filing made in California, Bezos and his legal team claim that Sanchez is "leveraging the current media environment to harass" Bezos and his own...
News video: Lauren Sanchez’s Brother Is Reportedly Suing Bezos For Defamation

Lauren Sanchez’s Brother Is Reportedly Suing Bezos For Defamation 00:48

 Amazon chief Jeff Bezos is reportedly being sued for defamation by his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez’s brother.

Saudi Crown Prince Reportedly Taunted Bezos [Video]Saudi Crown Prince Reportedly Taunted Bezos

Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman appears to have had access to Jeff Bezos' private messages after a video message was sent to Bezos' WhatsApp account in April 2018...

Digital Trends Live - 1.22.20 | Jeff Bezos Cell Phone Hacked By Saudi Prince + Pajama Facial ID [Video]Digital Trends Live - 1.22.20 | Jeff Bezos Cell Phone Hacked By Saudi Prince + Pajama Facial ID

On the show today: A new report claims Jeff Bezos' phones was hacked by the crowned prince of Saudi Arabia; Sonos will be dropping support for older products; Netflix Q4 domestic subscriber growth was..

Jeff Bezos' girlfriend's brother is suing the Amazon CEO for defamation, claiming he was falsely accused of providing incriminating photos to the National Enquirer

Jeff Bezos' girlfriend's brother is suing the Amazon CEO for defamation, claiming he was falsely accused of providing incriminating photos to the National Enquirer· As the saga of Jeff Bezos, his nude selfies, and his leaked affair with Lauren Sanchez continues, a new development has arisen – Sanchez's brother Michael...
Jeff Bezos Is Sued by His Girlfriend’s Brother

The brother of Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend has filed a lawsuit accusing Bezos and his security consultant of defaming him in connection with a 2019 National...
