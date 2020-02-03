Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > An app tasked with reporting the results of the Iowa caucus has crashed

An app tasked with reporting the results of the Iowa caucus has crashed

TechCrunch Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
A smartphone app tasked with reporting the results of the Iowa caucus has crashed, delaying the result of the first major count in nominating a Democratic candidate to run for the U.S. presidency. The result of the Iowa caucus was due to be transmitted by smartphone apps from delegates across the state on Monday, but […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Amid delay of Iowa results, Klobuchar tells voters 'join us'

Amid delay of Iowa results, Klobuchar tells voters 'join us' 01:33

 Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar gives a speech during a delay in the results of the Iowa caucus, telling American voters "join us because we are going to be here, it looks like, a really long time tonight."

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iowa Students Get Ready for Their First Caucus [Video]Iowa Students Get Ready for Their First Caucus

Cheddar's Kristin Scholer talks to students in Iowa preparing for their first presidential caucuses.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:20Published

Iowa caucus underway in Queen Creen [Video]Iowa caucus underway in Queen Creen

Satellite caucus taking place in Queen Creek.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mobile app errors could delay Iowa Caucus results

Mobile app errors could delay Iowa Caucus resultsPhoto by Joshua Lott/Getty Images Monday’s Iowa Caucus results could be delayed after precinct chairs reported trouble accessing a new mobile app used for...
The Verge

Mobile app problems could delay Iowa caucus results

Technology is already creating hiccups for the 2020 election mere hours into the caucuses. Democratic county chairs in Iowa told Bloomberg that precinct chairs...
engadget


Tweets about this

paulwiggins

Paul Wiggins An app tasked with reporting the results of the Iowa caucus has crashed | TechCrunch https://t.co/8Qz0x2nn9H 5 minutes ago

ghparrotnews

GHPARROTNEWS.COM An app tasked with reporting the results of the Iowa caucus has crashed https://t.co/oQL2FSckS0 https://t.co/X5rY3bbnwe 9 minutes ago

HomerPimpzon

Terrance Bowers RT @selfishprotein: 3-Feb-2020 An app tasked with reporting the results of the Iowa caucus has crashed – TechCrunch https://t.co/eoiQgTJigT 18 minutes ago

selfishprotein

selfishprotein⚙ 3-Feb-2020 An app tasked with reporting the results of the Iowa caucus has crashed – TechCrunch https://t.co/eoiQgTJigT 21 minutes ago

KanzariyaJayesh

Jayesh Kanzariya An app tasked with reporting the results of the Iowa caucus has crashed https://t.co/aloHUapsCB 21 minutes ago

Unity82222320

# I'm a Never Trumper. Lindsey Graham Traitor. RT @menomale_che: An app tasked with reporting the results of the Iowa caucus has crashed https://t.co/FE6Qracz8k via @TechCrunch #TechCrun… 23 minutes ago

FutureProofN

Future Proof #Future is noe! futureproofn #smartphone An app tasked with reporting the results of the Iowa caucus has crashed https://t.co/CC9pXFg8QY 25 minutes ago

menomale_che

MenoMaleChe An app tasked with reporting the results of the Iowa caucus has crashed https://t.co/FE6Qracz8k via @TechCrunch… https://t.co/BouuLjBdxe 25 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.