An app tasked with reporting the results of the Iowa caucus has crashed
Tuesday, 4 February 2020 () A smartphone app tasked with reporting the results of the Iowa caucus has crashed, delaying the result of the first major count in nominating a Democratic candidate to run for the U.S. presidency. The result of the Iowa caucus was due to be transmitted by smartphone apps from delegates across the state on Monday, but […]
Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar gives a speech during a delay in the results of the Iowa caucus, telling American voters "join us because we are going to be here, it looks like, a really long time tonight."