Iowa caucus results delayed due to apparent app problems

The Verge Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Iowa caucus results delayed due to apparent app problemsPhoto by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Several precincts in Iowa said that workers are having trouble using a new app to report caucus results. People were unable to download or log into the app, Bloomberg News reported earlier today. That meant caucus workers had to call in their results, delaying their reporting as the phone lines jammed. Originally, the Iowa Democratic party said the delay was due to “quality checks.”

A letter from the Biden campaign castigated the leaders of the Iowa Democratic party, saying that both the app and the backup system of calling in results over the phone failed. “These acute failures are occurring statewide,” the letter said. One county chair, Tom Courtney of Des Moines, told The Associated Press that the app was “a mess.” People were calling...
0
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Iowa Caucus Results Delayed After Issues In Reporting

Iowa Caucus Results Delayed After Issues In Reporting 05:08

 The chair of the Iowa Democratic Party said in a statement that they found "inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of results," but said it is "simply a reporting issue."

Recent related videos from verified sources

Some Say Iowa Caucuses Were Chaotic [Video]Some Say Iowa Caucuses Were Chaotic

Results were delayed for the Iowa caucuses Monday night, and some caucusgoers said the caucus in Bettendorf was confusing and not well-organized. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:51Published

Iowa Students Get Ready for Their First Caucus [Video]Iowa Students Get Ready for Their First Caucus

Cheddar's Kristin Scholer talks to students in Iowa preparing for their first presidential caucuses.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Democratic caucus results delayed by mobile app issues

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Problems with a mobile app appeared to force a delay in reporting the results of the Iowa caucuses Monday, as the campaigns, voters and...
Seattle Times

Iowa caucus problems: Reporting delays, app glitches push back Democratic results

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said Judicial Watch's claims were "false" and provided link to actual county-by-county voter registration totals
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

