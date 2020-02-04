Iowa caucus results delayed due to apparent app problems

Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

A letter from the Biden campaign castigated the leaders of the Iowa Democratic party, saying that both the app and the backup system of calling in results over the phone failed. "These acute failures are occurring statewide," the letter said. One county chair, Tom Courtney of Des Moines, told The Associated Press that the app was "a mess." People were calling... Several precincts in Iowa said that workers are having trouble using a new app to report caucus results . People were unable to download or log into the app, Bloomberg News reported earlier today. That meant caucus workers had to call in their results, delaying their reporting as the phone lines jammed. Originally, the Iowa Democratic party said the delay was due to "quality checks."A letter from the Biden campaign castigated the leaders of the Iowa Democratic party, saying that both the app and the backup system of calling in results over the phone failed. "These acute failures are occurring statewide," the letter said. One county chair, Tom Courtney of Des Moines, told The Associated Press that the app was "a mess." People were calling...


