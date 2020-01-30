What's on TV this week: 'Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet'
Tuesday, 4 February 2020 () This week there's a Democratic debate on Friday, but we may have to wait that long to find out the results of the Iowa Caucuses. Other made-for-TV events include Apple and Ubisoft's premiere of a new show for TV+. Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet is a c...
Mythic Quest Raven’s Banquet Season 1 Trailer - First Look AppleTV Promo Trailer HD
The series is set in "a video game development studio and will explore the
intricacies of the human condition through hilarious and innovative ways."
Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet is an upcoming American comedy...