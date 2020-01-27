Global  

POCO X2 Launched With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 730G For Rs 15,999

Fossbytes Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Today, Poco India has officially unveiled the first Pocophone of this year — POCO X2. The smartphone also marks the launch of the new X series from the Poco. The Pocophone comes one and a half years after the launch of the POCO F1, the first smartphone from now an independent brand. Here is everything […]

POCO X2 Launched With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 730G For Rs 15,999 appeared first on Fossbytes.
POCO X2 Confirmed, Will Be Launched On February 4

The much-awaited Poco X2 has been officially announced on the Twitter handle of POCO India. A tweet mentions the launch date of the smartphone with an image that...
Fossbytes

