Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Today, Poco India has officially unveiled the first Pocophone of this year — POCO X2. The smartphone also marks the launch of the new X series from the Poco. The Pocophone comes one and a half years after the launch of the POCO F1, the first smartphone from now an independent brand. Here is everything […]



The post POCO X2 Launched With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 730G For Rs 15,999 appeared first on Fossbytes. 👓 View full article

