Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Volkswagen Taigun: Hyundai Creta Rival Unveiled By Volkswagen India

Volkswagen Taigun: Hyundai Creta Rival Unveiled By Volkswagen India

Fossbytes Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Volkswagen has released the first teaser for its upcoming Hyundai Creta Rival, the Taigun SUV. The Volkswagen Taigun compact SUV will be showcased at Auto Expo 2020 later this week. The upcoming Volkswagen SUV in India will play the role of a rival for several cars in the Rs. 10 to 15 lakh price range. […]

The post Volkswagen Taigun: Hyundai Creta Rival Unveiled By Volkswagen India appeared first on Fossbytes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

The new Volkswagen Golf 8 in Lime Yellow Driving Video [Video]The new Volkswagen Golf 8 in Lime Yellow Driving Video

The new Volkswagen Golf 8 in Lime Yellow Driving Video

Credit: AutoMotoTV     Duration: 02:43Published

The new Volkswagen Golf 8 Design in Lime Yellow [Video]The new Volkswagen Golf 8 Design in Lime Yellow

The new Volkswagen Golf 8 Design in Lime Yellow

Credit: AutoMotoTV     Duration: 02:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Auto Expo 2020: Volkswagen India showcases 3 big SUVs

Volkswagen India showcased three of its biggest Sport Utility Vehicles (SUV) at the Auto Expo 2020 here on Wednesday.The SUVs comprised Taigun, T-Roc
Hindu

Toyota’s 2019 global vehicle sales trail Volkswagen’s

TOKYO (AP) — German automaker Volkswagen has kept its lead as the world’s largest automaker after Japanese rival Toyota announced it sold fewer vehicles last...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.