Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Volkswagen has released the first teaser for its upcoming Hyundai Creta Rival, the Taigun SUV. The Volkswagen Taigun compact SUV will be showcased at Auto Expo 2020 later this week. The upcoming Volkswagen SUV in India will play the role of a rival for several cars in the Rs. 10 to 15 lakh price range. […]



The post Volkswagen Taigun: Hyundai Creta Rival Unveiled By Volkswagen India appeared first on Fossbytes. 👓 View full article

