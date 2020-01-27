Justice Department’s Google inquiry loses top antitrust official

Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge



The Justice Department’s head of antitrust, Makan Delrahim, has recused himself from the department’s investigation into Google over a conflict of interest, The New York Times is reporting. The conflict of interest reportedly stems from Delrahim’s previous work as a lawyer, when in 2007 he was contracted to lobby on behalf of the search giant’s acquisition of the adtech company DoubleClick.



