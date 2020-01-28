Apple suppliers reportedly aim to resume full production in China on February 10 despite coronavirus fears

Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· Major Apple suppliers including iPhone maker Hon Hai Precision Industry Co – better-known as Foxconn – reportedly aim to resume production in the country next week.

· According to Bloomberg, Apple suppliers in China such as Quanta Computer, Inventec and LG Display also intend to resume work in China from next week.

