Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > The January 2020 security patch is now rolling out for the Samsung Galaxy S7

The January 2020 security patch is now rolling out for the Samsung Galaxy S7

9to5Google Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
As part of the proposed quarterly maintenance schedule, the Samsung Galaxy S7 is now receiving the January 2020 security patch.

more…

The post The January 2020 security patch is now rolling out for the Samsung Galaxy S7 appeared first on 9to5Google.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Note 10 beat the Pixel to the February 2020 patch

Samsung has really upped its game recently, pushing updates in good time and has even managed to beat Google Pixel to the February 2020 security patch, as it is...
9to5Google


Tweets about this

pidybi

𝔓𝔦𝔬𝔱𝔯 𝔇𝔶𝔟𝔦𝔢𝔠 The January 2020 security patch is now rolling out for the #Samsung Galaxy S7 https://t.co/onnI7Cqogi 26 minutes ago

AshishP57673790

Ashish Pal RT @BGRIndia: #Xiaomi #MiMIX35G update rolling out to users https://t.co/hcDV7VIz7X https://t.co/9ymYSiFwQa 52 minutes ago

BGRIndia

BGR India #Xiaomi #MiMIX35G update rolling out to users https://t.co/hcDV7VIz7X https://t.co/9ymYSiFwQa 56 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva The January 2020 security patch is now rolling out for the Samsung Galaxy S7 https://t.co/pd7fjRKLtQ https://t.co/1bcsHDp79Z 1 hour ago

fedmelons

Federico Meloni RT @9to5Google: The January 2020 security patch is now rolling out for the Samsung Galaxy S7 https://t.co/xVj6YQGDct by @iamdamienwilde htt… 1 hour ago

9to5Google

9to5Google.com The January 2020 security patch is now rolling out for the Samsung Galaxy S7 https://t.co/xVj6YQGDct by… https://t.co/tZCSizQ5Kb 1 hour ago

jvinodh_vino

Vinodh RT @BGRIndia: #Sony Xperia 1, Xperia 5 updates rolling out to users https://t.co/T3sjbExwbO https://t.co/qE0WqHSR42 22 hours ago

jvinodh_vino

Vinodh RT @BGRIndia: #Nokia 8 Sirocco update rolling out with January 2020 security patch and key fixes https://t.co/yosfakmpRY https://t.co/sLW8a… 23 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.